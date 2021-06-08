Thailand's industrial sentiment index fell for the second consecutive month in May to an 11-month low as new COVID-19 clusters at factories affected manufacturing sector, data showed Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Thailand's industrial sentiment index fell for the second consecutive month in May to an 11-month low as new COVID-19 clusters at factories affected manufacturing sector, data showed Tuesday.

The index declined to 82.3 in May from 84.3 in April, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The slow roll-out of the inoculation program and ongoing restrictive measures to curb the pandemic have continued to put downward pressure on economic activities and recovery in domestic demand, the FTI said.

The three-month sentiment index in May, looking ahead to the likely situation up to August, climbed to 92.8 from 91.8 a month earlier, backed by vaccination progress and the government's economic stimulus measures.

The Southeast Asian country launched its mass vaccination program on Monday, and aimed to vaccinate about 70 percent of its 70 million population by the end of the year.