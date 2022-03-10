Thailand's industry sentiment index fell in February, ending a rising streak for five consecutive months, as worsening pandemic situation and surging production costs weighed on confidence of industrial players, a survey showed Thursday

The index, based on a survey of 1,242 entrepreneurs in 45 industries, fell to 86.7 from 88 in January, according to data from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Continuously rising number of new COVID-19 infections, which forced the Thai government to raise the COVID-19 alert level to the second-highest tier last month, and surging production costs due to higher prices of raw materials, energy and freight costs, were the main factors that affect industrial players' confidence, said FTI Chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree.

The exchange rate fluctuations and supply chain disruptions also added to the gloom, according to Supant.

However, the three-month sentiment index climbed to 97.1 from 96.4 in January, amid rising optimism that the global economic recovery would support Thailand's exports, and easing entry rules would lift the tourism sector.