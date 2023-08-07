Thailand's headline inflation growth remained low in July due to softened food and fuel prices and the high comparative base from last year, official data showed on Monday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:Thailand's headline inflation growth remained low in July due to softened food and fuel prices and the high comparative base from last year, official data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, rose 0.38 percent year on year last month, inching up from a 0.23 percent increase in June, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The July inflation growth dropped below the Bank of Thailand's target range of 1 to 3 percent for the third month.

The core CPI, which excludes raw food and energy prices, slowed for the seventh straight month, reaching an 18-month low of 0.86 percent year on year in July, down from 1.32 percent a month earlier.

In August, headline CPI is expected to pick up slightly as some food prices rise due to low yields on the back of droughts, while fuel prices are likely to increase, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director general of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office.