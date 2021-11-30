Thailand's manufacturing production index, a gauge of manufacturing activity, expanded for the second consecutive month in October following an easing in pandemic control measures, official data showed Tuesday

BANGKOK, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Thailand's manufacturing production index, a gauge of manufacturing activity, expanded for the second consecutive month in October following an easing in pandemic control measures, official data showed Tuesday.

The reading in October rose 2.91 percent year on year to 97.99, with the pace of growth accelerating from September's 0.3-percent rise, according to data released by the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

For the first 10 months of the year, the index gained 5.93 percent from one year earlier to 97.26, according to the OIE.

A breakdown of the index showed that petroleum refining industry as well as rubber and plastic product manufacturing sectors were among industries with high year-on-year production growth in October.

The country's manufacturing capacity utilization rate also rose for the second month in a row to 64.07 percent, from 62.06 percent in September.

This came as Thailand's pandemic situation at home improved following rising vaccination coverage.

On Tuesday, the country reported 4,306 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily case tally in five months, and 37 more fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

As of Monday, 57.2 percent of the country's total population have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the CCSA. Enditem