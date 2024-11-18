BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Thailand's rice export soared 20 percent year on year to 8.37 million tons in the first 10 months of this year, official data showed on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country is projected to ship out rice exceeding 9 million tons in 2024, valued at over 6.

4 billion U.S. Dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The upward trend was due to continuous orders, supported by the increased and high-quality yield of in-season rice thanks to adequate water supply for cultivation as well as high demand for Thai jasmine rice in key markets, the ministry said in a statement.