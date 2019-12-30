UrduPoint.com
Thankful To Businessmen For Electing BMP Candidates In FPCCI Elections: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:52 PM

Thankful to businessmen for electing BMP candidates in FPCCI elections: Mian Zahid Hussain

Newly-elected President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar to restore lost glory of FPCCI

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said we are thankful for the business community of Pakistan which has elected Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the FPCCI elections.


We are grateful to the Almighty Allah, trade bodies, business leaders and voters for reposing confidence in BMP and Mian Anjum Nisar, he said.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the success of BMP in FPCCI elections prove that business community support our manifesto and policies as economic revival tops our agenda.


The former minister noted that we will do everything in our power to resolve issues of the business community and no one would be disappointed.
He said that we will initiate consultations with the government aimed at economic revival so that the economy could grow and people can get jobs.


He noted that BMP has known industrialists having command on economic matters who will help the government make enabling economic policies.


Mian Zahid Hussain noted that FPCCI is not owned by any group as it is the Apex body of the entire business community which would be made a respectable institution and opposition would be taken on board on all important matters.


He said that LSM growth is negative, energy prices are rising, investment situation is not satisfactory, and interest rates have choked the economic activities.
Moreover, there are issues pertaining to tax, refunds, availability of gas, stagnant exports, fall in agricultural output and runaway inflation which needs to be tackled at earliest.


He also tanked former Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Marri, BMG Group and its Chairman Siraj Kassam Teli, leaders of Progressive Business Group Ghulam Farooq, Haji Jumma Khan, and Wali Muhammad whose support help BMP claim a landslide victory and ousted United Business Group (UBG).


He said that newly-elected vice presidents of FPCCI Haji Juma Khan, Abdul Quyum Qureshi, Khurram Ijaz, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Qaiser Khan Dawoodzai, and Rohi Rizwan are efficient leaders who would deliver.

