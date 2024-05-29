Thar coal is emerging as a transformative force for Pakistan's energy sector for economic stability and development across the nation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Thar coal is emerging as a transformative force for Pakistan's energy sector for economic stability and development across the nation. This initiative is not only poised to eradicate darkness and bolster the economy but also provide a base for substantial progress in various sectors including health, education, women's economic empowerment, green revolution and livestock development.

The Vice President of Site Operations at Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) for Thar Coal Block II Azhar Malik shared that out of Pakistan's total 185 billion tons of coal reserves, 175 billion tons are located in Tharparkar district of Sindh. He highlighted that from just two blocks of Thar coal, approximately 2,640 MW of electricity is being added to the national grid. Initially, Block II produced 3.8 million tons of coal annually, generating 660 MW of electricity. This output is doubled to 7.6 million tons, producing 1,320 MW and by the end of 2024, production is expected to reach 11.4 million tons, adding 1,960 MW to the national grid, combined, these two blocks will contribute about 3,280 MW.

Malik emphasized the economic benefits, noting that Thar coal could save Pakistan $8 billion annually by generating cheaper electricity. By transitioning power plants from imported coal to Thar coal, the nation could save $1.5 billion annually. Similarly, shifting the cement industry to Thar coal could save $1.8 billion. In case of a natural gas crisis, Thar coal could be used to produce gas, potentially saving $4 billion by transitioning urea fertilizer plants to Thar coal.

He said that when we started this project, the cost of electricity from the annual production of 3.8 million tonnes of coal was Rs 35 per unit, which has now reduced to Rs 24 per unit after the gradual increase in production capacity. The further this price will decrease in the next stage. He said that the price of electricity generated from furnace oil is Rs 49 per unit, while the price of electricity generated from RLNG is Rs 51 per unit, similarly, electricity generated from imported coal is Rs 41 per unit. He added that the increase in coal mining capacity is likely to reduce the cost of electricity to Rs 20 per unit or less.

Malik said that unfortunately this project started a little late, adding that timely implementation could have significantly improved the nation's current economic and energy conditions. He explained that Thar coal could provide electricity at 20 PKR per unit, benefiting both domestic and industrial users. He said that the country's electricity demand reaches 35,000 MW in summer, but we have such large reserves of coal that we can generate 100,000 MW of cheap electricity from it for 200 years. At present, we are gradually increasing the capacity of the coal mines, through which we will be able to increase the power generation to meet the domestic needs and also reduce the foreign exchange burden on imports.

He noted that Thar's coal reserves, equivalent to 50 billion barrels of oil, surpass Saudi Arabia and Iran’s reserves, and If we convert these reserves into gas, they will be equal to 20 thousand trillion cubic feet of gas, which is 70 times more than the current reserves of the country. He also mentioned that other countries like Germany had been generating electricity from coal for over a century.

In response to a question regarding the quality of coal, Malik Malik acknowledged a slight difference between Thar coal and imported coal adding that imported coal is slightly more energy efficient than coal. However, he underscored Thar coal’s cost advantage, priced at $50 per ton compared to $150-$175 per ton for imported coal.

Currently, SECMC generates approximately 1,320 MW from Thar coal, with an additional 1,320 MW produced by China's Shanghai Electric Company from Block I, and by the end of the year, over 3,200 MW will be added to the national grid.

In response to questions about gasification, Malik explained that while underground gasification technology remains unproven, coal can be extracted and converted to gas, albeit at a higher cost. Thar coal reserves were divided into 13 blocks, the project included in CPEC in 2014, it began in 2016 and started production in 2019. Malik mentioned plans for a 105 km railway line from Islamkot to Chhor to transport coal across Pakistan. This will benefit cement, textiles and other industries by providing a cheaper fuel alternative.

He also informed about government efforts to modify power plants to use Thar coal, potentially saving $1.5 billion even with partial conversion. The cement industry’s shift could save $1.8 billion, and transitioning urea plants could save $4 billion. During a tour of Thar Coal Block II, journalists observed the coal extraction process and the power plants in operation, witnessing firsthand the potential of Thar coal to revolutionize Pakistan’s energy and economic landscape.

Talking to APP, Farhan Khan Ansari, General Manager (CSR) of Thar Foundation, highlighted the welfare initiatives undertaken in Thar following Engro's involvement in the Thar Coal Project. He stated that significant social welfare work has been done and continues to progress. To provide employment opportunities, a training program for locals was initiated, and partnerships with various institutions were established.

He stated that thirty engineers from Tharparkar were sent to China for six months of training and currently, local participation in Thar Coal stands at 63 to 64 percent, with two local residents serving as mining managers. Ansari mentioned that the Thar Foundation operates five hospitals, including a major one in Islamkot and the Marvi Clinic in Block 2, along with mobile clinics equipped with state-of-the-art digital X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, Doppler ultrasound and other facilities. Patients receive free tests and medications. To address the trend of suicides in Thar, a telepsychiatry clinic was established, providing counseling through renowned doctors from Sir Cowasjee Institute, Hyderabad and Jinnah Hospital, Karachi.

Ansari said that when we came here, the condition of the schools was very bad, there were 10, 15 children in a hut-like school and there were no girls. We have started 28 schools, which are now better than many renowned schools, offering online classes and modern educational facilities through TCF. We employed 207 local teachers, including female teachers and even lady dumper drivers. Additionally, 50 percent of RO plant operators and solar technicians are women, and we are also providing 60 grants for women.

Through the Mehran University Water Research Center, we trained locals, with 50 percent being women. We also initiated a Coal Mining Technology course with 43 students, including 13 girls, who will be sent to China for one year of training. SECMC recently completed a project to plant one million trees and we are also growing vegetables locally, particularly white onions of Nagarparkar, which are exported to Thailand, Malaysia and other countries.

He pointed out that bio-saline agriculture could be a big milestone for the agricultural economy of the region. We built model village houses for 172 families in the coal mining area and operated 21 RO plants under the Thar Foundation. In response to a health-related query, he mentioned that a trauma center is under construction, which will significantly improve healthcare facilities. Additionally, a major livestock project is being launched to enhance the economic capabilities of the local population.