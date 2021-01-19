Thari farmers receive 300 mounds seeds of pulses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with local non- governmental organisations has distributed about 300 mounds seeds of different pulses to farmers of Tharparkar, in order to promote the agriculture sector of the desert areas.

The initiative was aiming to encourage pulses farming in these areas in order to address the malnutrition issues besides providing livelihood opportunities for the people of the area.

"We had formed different beans cluster for multiplication of seeds in order to attain self sufficiency in pulses seeds and fulfill the dietary needs of these areas",Chairman PARC, s Dr Azeem Ahmad Khan said.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday , he said that "we are providing about 200 to 300 mounds seeds every year, in order to promote beans production in these areas for fulfilling the local consumption".

Dr.Khan added that his organizationhad also provided about 50-60 mounds of moong pulses and other seeds of staple food that would help to strengthen efforts of the government to overcome the issues related to malnutrition.

He said that other pulses matching with the environment of desert areas were also provided to them as it required less quantity of resources and increased output.

Meanwhile, a bio fertilizer plant has also been installed in Tharparkar in order to manufacture bio fertilizer converting locust crisis into opportunity start through developing its bio-compost through community mobilization.

The locust-based fertilizer will have added advantage of more N (9%) and P (7%), he said adding that initially locust will be unruffled through community mobilization under an incentivized scheme.

So far about 1,500 bags of fertilizer had been distributed among the farming community.

Meanwhile, Dr Attaullah Directed PARC North Zone told that 14 varieties of gawa, which was matching the local ecology was also developed and distributed among the farmers to develop fruit orchids.

Besides, 38 varities of dates were also grown and 13 types of different grasses over 10 acres were also grown, he said adding that these interventions had helped to create livelihood opportunities as well as fulfilling the food requirements of local communities.

Meanwhile, forest blocks were also established on 4 acres and different fruit plants including olive cultivated, he said adding that jojoba plants grown over 45 acres in order to develop orchards and fruit farming in these areas.

In collaboration with local foundation, about 50,000 plants of different kinds including fruits and trees for shadow provided to 20 villages, he added.