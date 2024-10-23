The 5th TEXPO begins to explore new vistas of growth for textile, leather sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 5th edition of TEXPO Pakistan 2024, a 3-day international exhibition aimed at promotion of domestic textile and leather sectors, Wednesday kick starts here at Expo Center Karachi featuring over 200 exhibitors and several opportunities of business networking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 5th edition of TEXPO Pakistan 2024, a 3-day international exhibition aimed at promotion of domestic textile and leather sectors, Wednesday kick starts here at Expo Center Karachi featuring over 200 exhibitors and several opportunities of business networking.

This year around 573 foreign buyers and importers are visiting from almost 60 countries to participate in the event whereas 210 exhibitors exhibited their products in TEXPO 2024 that will go on till 25 October 2025 and the last day will also be opened for general public.

The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, accompanied with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minster Sindh Murad Ali Shah, performed the digital inauguration of the TEXPO 2024 being organized by Ministry of Commerce and Textile and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala, Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, Presidents of FPCCI and KCCI and other leading businessmen also attended the Ribbon Cutting ceremony.

Federal Commerce Minister addressing the inaugural ceremony, said that we are confident that Pakistan’s textiles and leather industries will emerge stronger, resilient, and more competitive, through coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors.

The exhibition is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the existing relationships and forge new partnerships and ensuring mutual growth and success for all stakeholders, Jam Kamal said and highlighted collaborative measures for promotion of value addition and product diversification, particularly in non-cotton apparel, performance/active wears, technical textiles, sports and high fashion shoes, leather accessories.

Ministry of Commerce, through its Export Development Fund (EDF), is also financially supporting businesses in terms of trade promotion, marketing, image building, infrastructure development, skill development and improving ESG compliances, he said.

We are focused on creating a conducive business environment that foster investments in new technologies and infrastructure, encourage product diversification, support sustainable manufacturing and access to new markets and enhance economy of scales, he noted and also highlighted efforts in skills development in line with emerging technologies and future needs.

“With the adoption of eco-friendly techniques, embracing circular economy principles, and driving investments in latest technologies, Pakistan is positioning itself for sustainable and value-added textiles and leather production,” he said and added that Pakistan was embracing trends like digital transformation in supply chains and e-commerce and setting benchmark for environmentally responsible manufacturing and ethical labor practice.

The federal minister emphasized the commitment to transition to sustainability, Net Zero goal and ESG initiatives, and said that Pakistan is strengthening its compliance mechanisms and has established National Compliance Center (NCC) to facilitate stakeholders to embrace compliances at par with international and national standards.

He expressed gratitude to all the foreign delegates who have traveled from around the world to join the Texpo-2024 and said their presence is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to the future of these industries. He also appreciated all the exhibitors, organizers, and committees who have worked tirelessly to make TEXPO 2024 a success.

The CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said the TEXPO 2024 provides opportunities to our craftsman to show their talents to the world. He said that the main destinations of the leather and textile products are Europe and United States and both are friendly with Pakistan.

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi in his address expressed confidence that the delegates participating in the event will also promote the soft image of Pakistan to the world.

On the occasion, Chairman TDAP Zubair Motiwala presented souvenirs to the Federal Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. Later, Federal Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and others visited the stalls set up in various halls at Karachi Expo Center.

On side lines of the exhibition, Country delegations including Argentina, Netherlands, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Italy, Colombia and Brazil etc. held extensive meetings with Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP.

TDAP also arranged sector specific business-to-business (B2B) meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors on the first day of TEXPO 2024 including B2B meetings of UK delegation with FPCCI and Russian Textile Association with PRGMEA (Pakistan readymade garments manufacturers and exporters association), PHMA (Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing Association), PLGMEA (Pakistan leather garments manufacturers and exporters association) while MOUs have been signed amongst the foreign delegates with their local counterparts.

A Fashion show featuring a spectrum of top Pakistani designers including Shamaeel Ansari, GOGI BY Hassan Riaz, Sahar Atif, IDEAS by Gul Ahmed, PLGMEA, Huma Adnan, Sanam Chaudhry, Yuna Hattori (Japan) Sania Maskatiya and Diners was also staged for the foreign delegates.

The TDAP is confident that the event will contribute immensely in enhancing country’s image coupled with generating economic activity in the country in general, and within the textile export community in particular.