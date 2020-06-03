The Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood urges exporters to exploit global market for PPEs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday urged the local exporters to exploit the huge opportunities by exporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items in potential global market as its demand has risen after COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Cabinet had approved export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) of all items including ,woven and non-woven, which provides opportunity to cater to the demands of world markets, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The advisor emphasized upon the need for exploiting the huge opportunities of increasing exports in the health and safety products like PPE including protective masks, gloves, sanitizer, clothing, helmets, goggles and other garments or more innovative equipments designed for protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisor also informed that a committee has also been formed to manage local demand to ensure adequate supplies and in this regard a notification will be issues in coming few days.

However the ban on Tyek suits, N95 masks and surgical masks will continue to see the local market situation on the export to foreign markets.

He said that this is part of government strategy for exports diversification to expand in to new segments to achieve the agenda of new market exploration for connecting local exports with global value chain.

The government is committed to encourage the local exporter to seek more order from the international potential markets and also try to explore the untapped region of the world.

"A ban was imposed on export of PPE vide an SRO dated March 24, 2020, which is now being lifted after consultations among all stakeholders' he said.

Already "I have received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from United States, Canada and European Union, Razak Dawood said.

The adviser said the exports to different regions has increased as the exports to middle East went up by 36 percent, African regions 10 percent, while the export to Central Asian Countries especially were also on rice.

He calls the exporter to go full speed ahead and capture the share of potential markets of the world including EU and China to increase the local exports.

Razak Dawood said that "We are fully prepared to exploit the economic and trade opportunities expected in the wake of post COVID-19 pandemic to increase local production for promoting the Pakistan made products in global potential markets." While Presidnet Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry, Mian Anjum Nisar appreciated the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) exports of all items of PPE of including ,woven and non woven and said that this would huge opportunity for local exporter to achieve their targets for maximum benefits from opportunity after the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that "We in this regard government has coordinated with FPCCI including whole business community and "We are committed to support the every good step of the government." He said that the government should also imposed ban on the raw material of PPE equipments and finishing goods to achieve the goal of value addition in the country.

While talking to APP, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that this was good steps by government to give more opportunities to the traders for increasingthe local exports.

He said "We need to conduct research studies on post COVID- 19 economic world for getting more benefits to enhance economic and trade relation with the foreign countries.