Open Menu

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Approves 300 Mln USD Loan To Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:18 PM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approves 300 mln USD loan to Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has approved a 300 million U.S. dollars loan to help achieve integrated and sustainable urban development to improve the livability of 88 municipalities, benefiting 7.6 million citizens in Bangladesh

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has approved a 300 million U.S. dollars loan to help achieve integrated and sustainable urban development to improve the livability of 88 municipalities, benefiting 7.6 million citizens in Bangladesh.

The Manila-based bank said that the program "Improving Urban Governance and Infrastructure" aims to strengthen urban governance and provide capital investment for improved delivery of municipal services.

The ADB said the loan will help prepare and implement an urban governance improvement action plan and digitalize the monitoring and evaluation system.

The loan will support specific interventions to promote women's leadership role, pursue equity through budget earmarking for addressing the specific needs of women and the vulnerable, and adopt guidelines on climate-resilient and socially inclusive public spaces and facilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Bangladesh Budget Bank Women Asian Development Bank Million

Recent Stories

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare of ..

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare offices

7 minutes ago
 DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

7 minutes ago
 Water underscored as frontline issue for climate c ..

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate change adaptation

10 minutes ago
 Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July ..

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July on Grid Mismanagement

10 minutes ago
 Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With Ch ..

Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With China's Wang in Jakarta - State ..

10 minutes ago
 Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to ..

Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

10 minutes ago
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

23 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstri ..

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike as Early as August - US Jou ..

10 minutes ago
 DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning ..

DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning drains

8 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

39 minutes ago
 53 officers of LG Board promoted

53 officers of LG Board promoted

8 minutes ago
 Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promisin ..

Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promising Erdogan $11-13Bln Credit Lin ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business