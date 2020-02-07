UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Initiates Coronavirus Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:39 PM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) initiates Coronavirus response

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved $2 million in new funding to support efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved $2 million in new funding to support efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The funds will supplement an ongoing regional technical assistance and strengthen response capacity in Cambodia, China, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, according to a press statement of the bank received here.

The assistance will fund the development of recommendations for improved outbreak investigation and surveillance, including in rural areas, and the strengthening of health systems' resilience and capacity for epidemic response. It will support the supply of diagnostic and laboratory equipment for rapid testing to help combat the outbreak.

"ADB has a track record of providing rapid and targeted support to our members in emergency situations," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. "We stand ready to provide further assistance as required.

" ADB is collaborating closely with World Health Organization officials and other regional experts to identify areas for coordinated responses and possible further financial assistance to respond to the 2019-nCoV situation.

Additional technical assistance is under preparation to help other developing member countries improve key economic and health systems, including disease surveillance, provision of medical supplies, outbreak response plans, and regional cooperation. Where needed, support may include the procurement of medicines and medical equipment. Other activities may include economic and health system assessments to improve understanding of the economic impacts and the design of appropriate response measures.

ADB's economists are looking at the impact that the virus could have on the region's economies, including through channels such as tourism, consumption, trade, and supply chains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Thailand China Bank Myanmar Cambodia Vietnam May Asian Development Bank Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi does not aspire to be CM Punjab: Gov ..

7 minutes ago

Govt to provide relief to masses: Federal Minister ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh govt. appoints 32 new Assistant Superintende ..

7 minutes ago

'High Time' for China to Participate in Arms Contr ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approves ..

1 minute ago

Antarctic continent logs record temperature readin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.