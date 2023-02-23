The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission, Chairman FBR discuss DRM Program

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission headed by Deputy Country Director Asad Aleem met with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad, here on Thursday and discussed the progress on the Domestic Resource Mobilization (DRM) program.

He was accompanied by Public Management Specialist (Taxation) Yuji Miyaki and Senior Economist of ADB Ms. Farzana Noshab, said a press release.

Both sides discussed the program to support the resource mobilization initiatives of the government for promoting an inclusive and evidence based institutional framework for tax policy, administration, digital transformation and automation.

The policy actions were thoroughly reviewed in the meeting.

It was agreed that the FBR was on track to achieve the targets of the Program and both sides will continue to work towards identifying further areas of cooperation.