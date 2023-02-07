The Bank of Khyber (BOK) signs agreement with MasterCard

The Bank of Khyber (BOK), one of the country's leading financial institutions, with a network of 216 branches across Pakistan, has signed an agreement with Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):The Bank of Khyber (BOK), one of the country's leading financial institutions, with a network of 216 branches across Pakistan, has signed an agreement with Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry.

The partnership would see the bank's customers in the region and across the globe benefit from a new range of electronic payment products.

Under the agreement BOK would issue Mastercard debit and credit cards to its customers and enable point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce acquiring, utilising Mastercard's industry-leading Mastercard Payment Gateway Services platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, the Managing Director and CEO BOK said that it was another milestone achieved by the bank to facilitate its clients, adding that under the agreement BOK would provide access to financial services to its clients by using modern technology of MasterCard besides promoting digitalization in the market. The agreement would increase the clients of BOK, he hoped.