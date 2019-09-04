The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation grows 10.5% in August

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation grew by 10.49 percent in August, 2019 compared to same month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation grew by 10.49 percent in August, 2019 compared to same month of last year.

On month-on-month basis the CPI national with base year (2015-16) for the month of August, 2019 increased by 1.64 percent over July, 2019, Member National Accounts Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Dr Bahrawar Jan told the media here at a press briefing.

The average inflation rate during first two months of current fiscal year (Jul-Aug) 2019-20 also grew by 9.44 percent compared to same period of last year.

The member accounts PBS said that during the month, the urban CPI recorded an increase of 1.46% while rural CPI rose by 1.91%, however CPI with old base year (2007-08) recorded an increase of 1.38%.

"In the old system of price monitoring, we used to give equal weight to all areas including that of rural and urban areas, whereas in the new base year (2015-16), number of new methodologies have been introduced such as introduction of General Sales Tax, other taxes and fuel price adjustment to compute electricity tariff to be used for the computation of indices," he added.

Dr Bahrawar said now monitoring of price checking had been made strict by utilizing the modern technology.

"Androids are now used for collection of data from each shop across the country which ensures that the price checking teams have visited personally to collect the data," he added.

Under the new system, the PBS analyse CPI of urban and rural areas separately and then combine both results to determine a CPI National which is considered to be the standard CPI based inflation rate for the country.

The urban CPI covers 35 cities and 356 consumer items whereas the rural CPI covers 27 rural centers and 244 consumer items. In the new base year (2015-16), National CPI for 12 major groups is also computed by taking weighted average of urban CPI and rural CPI.

According to sector wise inflation, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 12.62 during August compared to same month of last year out of which perishable food items witnessed increase of 15.10% and non-perishable food items recorded an increase of 12.16%.

Similarly prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 29.7%, clothing and foot wear (8.9%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.07%), furnishing and household equipment maintenance (11.55), health (11.93%), transport (18.5%), communication (4.3%), recreation and culture (7.66%), education (7%), restaurants and hotels (6.15%), and miscellaneous goods and services (13.18%).