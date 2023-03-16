The European Central Bank (ECB) Cuts Eurozone Inflation Forecast for 2023, 2024

The European Central Bank (ECB) has lowered its inflation forecast in the eurozone countries for 2023 to 5.3% from 6.3% earlier, the regulator said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The European Central Bank (ECB) has lowered its inflation forecast in the eurozone countries for 2023 to 5.3% from 6.3% earlier, the regulator said on Thursday.

In 2024, the ECB expects annual inflation at 2.9% against 3.4% forecast in December. For 2025, the forecast was lowered to 2.1% from 2.3%.

Core inflation in the euro area this year is expected at 4.6%. In December the central bank predicted it at 4.2%.