The European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Key Rate by 50 B.P. to 3.5% Per Annum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The European Central Bank (ECB) at a meeting on Thursday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.5% per annum, the regulator said on Thursday.

"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points.

Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3.50%, 3.75% and 3.00% respectively, with effect from 22 March 2023," the statement says.