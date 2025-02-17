The Exchange Companies Association (ECA) issues kerb currency market

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 06:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Companies Association (ECA) of Pakistan, here on Monday issued the following opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.20 279.

30

USD 278.75 281.03

EURO 292.50 295.50

GBP 351.00 354.00

JPY 1.82 1.87

AED76.20 76.55

SAR74.40 74.75

CAD 195.30 198.30

AUD 175.50 178.50

