UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Collects Rs 256.679 Billion Annual Revenue In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Collects Rs 256.679 billion annual revenue In April

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) collected 256.679 billion revenue in shape of taxes and duties in April 2020 which was 296.567 billion in the corresponding month last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) collected 256.679 billion revenue in shape of taxes and duties in April 2020 which was 296.567 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The FBR has also released the information about taxes and duties collected till April 2020 in the current Financial Year which is 3408.83 billion showing an increase of 10.4 percent compared with the 3047.951 billion collected last year till April 2019, said a statement issued by FBR here on Friday.

Likewise the refunds issued in April 2020 are 15.

119 billion which was 6.661 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Moreover, the 16 billion exporters refunded 33 billion arrears while 15 billion duty drawback have also been issued in April 2020.

The refunds of 116.961 billion have been issued till April 2020 which was 6.515 billion in the last year till April 2019.

The FBR has collected the target revenue of 200 billion for April 2020 and collected 256 billion out of revised annual revenue target of 3908 billion for the current Financial Year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

April FBR 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

54 allottees get possession letters in G-14

2 minutes ago

No new COVID-19 positive case appears in AJK

2 minutes ago

Commissioner asked to ensure essential items at fi ..

12 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi asks MNAs to provide ration ..

13 seconds ago

Eight persons injured in gas-leakage explosion

15 seconds ago

8 butchers booked for profiteering

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.