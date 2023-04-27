UrduPoint.com

"The First Slam Dunk" Film Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

"The First Slam Dunk" film continues to lead China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Japanese anime film "The First Slam Dunk" continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

It generated 12.4 million Yuan (about 1.79 million U.S. Dollars) on the seventh day of screening, raising its total box office revenue to 426 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic action comedy "Ride On" starring Jackie Chan, which raked in 3.16 million yuan on Wednesday.

In third place was the Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" with a daily gross of about 2.26 million yuan.

