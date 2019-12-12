- Home
The International Energy Agency (IEA) Lowers Forecast For Non-OPEC 2020 Growth Of Oil Supply To 2.1Mln Barrels Daily- Report
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:37 PM
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revised down the global oil supply growth forecast from the nations outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2020 by 0.2 million barrels per day to 2.1 million barrels per day
1 million barrels per day.
"Despite the additional curbs and a reduction in our forecast of 2020 non-OPEC supply growth to 2.1 mb/d, global oil inventories could build by 0.7 mb/d in 1Q20. In November, global oil supplies held steady at 101.36 mb/d, down 1.2 mb/d y-o-y," the IEA said on Thursday in its monthly report.