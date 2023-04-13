The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review of Economic Reform Program - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Thursday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Armenia on the review of the country's economic reform program that would make available $24.8 million

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Thursday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Armenia on the review of the country's economic reform program that would make available $24.8 million.

"The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Armenian authorities for the conclusion of the first review of the economic reform program supported by a three-year stand-by arrangement," IMF team head Iva Petrova said in the statement.

The IMF and Armenian delegations conducted discussions in March and their agreement is subject to approval by the IMF executive board, which is scheduled to consider the review in mid-June, Petrova said.

"While about $24.8 million (SDR 18.4 million) would become available after the (executive) board meeting, the authorities plan to continue treating the IMF-supported program as precautionary," Petrova said.

The IMF expects Armenia's 12.6% growth in 2022 to moderate but remain robust at about 5.

5% in 2023 and driven by consumption and investment, the statement said.

Inflation is projected to ease by the end of 2023, the statement also said.

However, the IMF warned about exceptionally high risks facing Armenia.

"A potential slowdown in the global economy, tighter financial conditions, and lower trade and capital inflows could weigh on growth. On the upside, continued capital and migrant inflows may keep demand and inflationary pressures high," the statement said.

The steadfast implementation of the reform agenda could result in stronger medium-term growth in Armenia, the statement said.

"Given a highly uncertain outlook and overheating risks, the 2023 budget execution and 2024 budget plans need to avoid creating excessive demand pressures. The 2024-26 medium-term expenditure framework should strike a balance between preserving macro-fiscal stability and supporting Armenia's development," the statement added.