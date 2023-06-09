UrduPoint.com

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Opens Regional Capacity Development Center In Almaty - National Bank Of Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 06:52 PM



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) opened a Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center on Friday, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) opened a Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center on Friday, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said.

"On June 9, 2023, Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov jointly with the IMF's delegation led by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva held an official opening ceremony of the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Almaty," the bank stated.

The opening ceremony was also attended by heads of the regional and foreign banks, international financial organizations and diplomatic missions, and representatives of government agencies, the statement added.

The center, the IMF's 17th facility of this type, will be coordinating the organization's activities in nine regional countries, the bank stated.

"The regional center in Almaty has become the IMF's 17th capacity development center in the world. CCAMTAC will coordinate activities of the IMF in nine countries of the region: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan," the statement read.

The bank said that the CCAMTAC will focus on expertise development, experience exchange, studying and implementing best international practices in management, monetary and fiscal policy, and the development of the financial sector.

The opening of CCAMTAC is a result of Kazakhstan's longstanding partnership with the IMF, the statement added.

