The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) confers Excellence Awards to women high achievers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday organized a Women's Excellence Awards ceremony to confer awards to high achievers from various fields of life in order to recognize their contribution to the economic development of the country.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, was the chief guest while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam was the guest of honor, said a press release issued here.

On the occasion, Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that women have a key role in the economic development of the country and lauded the ICCI for conferring awards on high achiever women to motivate others.

He said that women of tribal areas needed skills development so that they could play a more effective role in national development.

President, ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said that our women are second to none in terms of talent and ability.

He said that many women have excelled in various fields of life and we feel proud over them.

He said that Benazir Bhutto had become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan in Muslim World, which was a source of pride for women. He said that Malala Yousafzai, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Dr. Ayesha Jalal, Prof. Dr. Nargis and many other women have earned great laurels for Pakistan.

"The role Fatima Jinnah is a torchbearer for other women. He said that Hazrat Khadija and Hazrat Fatima are role models for Muslim women and by following their footsteps, Pakistan can be made a model society in the world. he added.

Ahsan Zafar said that women should be provided more opportunities to excel in life and stressed that the government should make more conducive policies for women for their economic empowerment.

ICCI has taken a positive step to recognize those women who have excelled in various fields of life and assured that ICCI would continue to encourage women entrepreneurs so that they could contribute more effectively towards the economic development of the country.

SAPM Romina Khurshid Alam said that women empowerment makes the nation stronger as when women rise, nations rise.

She said that Islam has given women more respect, power and rights adding that women have great talent and they should work with determination and Allah Almighty will help them to rise in life.

She lauded ICCI for recognizing the role of women and making its executive member an Honorary President on Women's International Day.

ICCI Group leader Khalid Iqbal Malik said that developed countries have achieved fast growth by increasing the role of women in their economies and Pakistan should also increase the share of women in the formal economy to take benefit of their talent for sustainable economic growth.

Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, said that ICCI is the only Chamber that made a women entrepreneur its Senior Vice President and said that ICCI would continue to promote women entrepreneurs.

Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, said that the purpose of organizing the awards ceremony is to promote high achievers as role model women in society. He hoped that the award recipients would work harder with honesty and commitment to further excel in life.

Air Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman, former Chief of Air Staff also lauded ICCI for organizing an awards ceremony for women and said that women are now playing an important role in the Pakistan Air Force.

Vice President ICCI Azhar ul Islam Zafar, thanked all the guests and participants for attending the award ceremony. Zeenat Ayesha entrepreneur shared her success story with the participants.

The Excellence Awards were given to Ms. Farrukh Khan MNA, Kashmala Tariq, Samina Fazal Founder President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce, Fatma Azeem former Senior Vice President ICCI, Sana Mir Cricketer, Samina Khayal Baig Mountaineer, Ayela Majid first Pakistani Vice President of ACCA, Fauzia Minallah Environmentalist, Nigar Nazar Cartoon Expert, Dr. Shazia Akbar Poetess, Anna Faisal Educationist, Dr. Shagufta Jabeen Educationist, Dr. Afshan Malik Educationist, Sobia Mustafa Make Up Artist, Sobia Nazir Fashion Designer, Atia Liaquat Realtor, Amina Amir Geo News Reporter, Shifa Yousafzai Anchorperson, Amina Baig SP, Neelam Khalid Chaudhry Entrepreneur, Syeda Tayyaba Kazmi Entrepreneur, Sonia Azeem Singer & Nadia Qureshi ICCI.