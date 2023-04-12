Close
The Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (ICCI) Signs MoU With MIUC To Promote Academia-industry Linkages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 07:32 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Metropolitan International University College and Roots International School System to renew discounts for its members and promote industry-academia linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Metropolitan International University College and Roots International School System to renew discounts for its members and promote industry-academia linkages.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held here, which was also attended by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Waleed Mushtaq, CEO, Metropolitan International University College (MIUC) and Roots International School System (RIS).

The main objective of the MoU was to strengthen industry-academia linkages, promote entrepreneurship students to prepare them as per the needs of the industrial and business sector.� Both institutions agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation for the benefit of the industrial sector and students.�MIUC and RIS will provide reasonable discounts in admission fees, tuition fees and security fees to the children of ICCI members and employees.� The ICCI will help promote entrepreneurship among students of MIUC and RIS, support students in research projects for the benefit of industry and academia and also help in the training and skills development of students.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar President ICCCI said that the youth are the future of Pakistan, so there was a need to foster entrepreneurship in youth so that after completing education, they start their own business, create jobs for others and contribute to strengthen the economy.

� He said that ICCI will conduct business plan competitions among the students of MIUC and RIS and connect the students who come up with innovative business ideas,� with investors so that they can turn their business ideas into viable products and brands.� He lauded MIUC & RIS for providing quality education to students and�hoped that the renewal of�MoU between MIUC & RIS and ICCI�would yield beneficial results for the�business community and the students.

Waleed Mushtaq,�CEO, MIUC & RIS, said that their educational system is playing an effective role in the socio-economic development of the country by providing better education and training to the youth.� He said that �RIS was started in April 1988 and now it has emerged as the third largest education system in the country with�50�campuses across�Pakistan�in which�over�10,000�students are studying.

He said that�RIS�now wants to develop as a global education system to provide high quality education to the youth of Pakistan as well as other countries.

He said that he wants to�work with ICCI to�strengthen the academia industry so that the students can play an active role in the development of the industrial sector.

