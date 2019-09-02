UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (ICCI) For Reducing Interest Rates To Promote Business Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:08 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for reducing interest rates to promote business activities

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to bring down the key interest rate to single digit level for reviving business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to bring down the key interest rate to single digit level for reviving business activities.

They said that due to high interest rate, production cost and cost of doing business has increased manifold causing slowdown in business activities and halt in new investment.

In a statement, President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal, Senior Vice President Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi said that businessmen needed borrowings from banks to expand existing businesses and invest in new start-ups, but policy rate of 13.25 percent has made bank borrowing very costly for them due to which they were facing problems in promoting business activities.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that whenever interest rate went up, banks preferred to invest in government securities instead of providing credit to private sector and the same was happening right now in Pakistan.

He further said that the incumbent government also financed the bulk of fiscal deficit through borrowings from the central bank due to which inflation shot up and government adopted a tight monetary policy throughout the year to check inflationary pressures.

But this approach crowded out the private sector from the credit facility.

Due to this factor, the performance of all major industries during 2018-19 including food, beverages, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and automobiles remained in negative while the growth of SMEs also suffered.

The ICCI President said that the value of rupee experienced depreciation during the tenure of present government which should have facilitated the growth of exports.

However, due to high interest rates, the export-oriented sector has suffered greatly.

Therefore, he urged the government for providing interest-rate subsidy to the export-oriented industries and bring down interest rate to below 10 percent so that businesses could get credit at affordable cost from banks and focus on promoting business activities.

It would create multiple benefits for the economy as growth of businesses would create new jobs, attract more investment, improve tax revenue and promote exports, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Bank Same Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

As an austerity measure, over 4 in 5 (86%) Pakista ..

25 seconds ago

Pound slides as Brexit uncertainty dents UK manufa ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Concerned, Puzzled Over US Airstrike in Syr ..

4 minutes ago

About 1.5Mln Refugees Returned to Syria Since Star ..

4 minutes ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatens Bre ..

10 minutes ago

UN orders Bosnia to compensate wartime rape victim ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.