The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to plant one million trees in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Office have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation to plant one million trees in Islamabad during 2020 under ICCI's Go Green Islamabad campaign. Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President ICCI and Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad signed the MoU in DC Office here Friday.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Asif Shafiq Chaudhry Convenor of ICCI Horticulture Committee and others were present at the occasion. DC Office constituted a team under Waseem Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to cooperate with ICCI in Go Green Islamabad drive.

According to MoU, DC Office Islamabad in collaboration with MCI and CDA, would identify and allocate land to ICCI for tree plantation.

The ICCI in cooperation with DC Office would plant 100,000 trees of flowers orchards in January. The DC Office would support ICCI in leveling and landscaping of area for tree plantation and cooperate with Chamber in maintenance of planted trees.

The DC Office would also facilitate ICCI in engaging the relevant ministries and organization in Go Green Islamabad campaign.

Speaking at the occasion, Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that making Pakistan an environment friendly country was the key priority of the current government. He said that ICCI was the first Chamber of the country that has come forward to support the initiative of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan by launching Go Green Islamabad campaign.

He said that this drive would help in improving the environment of the federal capital and assured that ICT Administration would provide all possible support to make this drive successful.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, ICCI said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a target of planting 10 billion trees in the country during five years and said that Go Green Islamabad campaign was launched to support this mission of PM.

He said that local markets, schools and other organizations would also be engaged in this drive so that with combined efforts, Islamabad could be made green and beautiful.

He said that the ICCI would welcome any institution to join hands in this noble cause.

At this occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI and Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and others also planted some trees in ICT Complex, Islamabad to promote Go Green Islamabad drive.