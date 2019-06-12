UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Terms Budget 2019-20 Taxing For Business Class And Common Man

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:51 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry terms Budget 2019-20 taxing for business class and common man

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry termed the first annual budget presented by PTI Government as quite taxing and burdensome for business class and the common man as it has further enhanced many taxes and abolished tax exemptions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry termed the first annual budget presented by PTI Government as quite taxing and burdensome for business class and the common man as it has further enhanced many taxes and abolished tax exemptions.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, RafatFarid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Budget 2019-20 has abolished zero-rating facility for five export-oriented industries that would enhance their production cost and make our exports more uncompetitive in international market.

They said that Pakistan badly needed to improve exports for revival of its economy, but doing away with zero-rating for export-oriented sector would thwart all efforts to enhance exports.Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that sugar, ghee and cooking oil were the items of daily use for common man, but government has enhanced ST on sugar from 8 percent to 17 percent and imposed 17 percent FED on ghee/cooking oil that would directly impact the common man.

He said that government has also enhanced taxes on some other items including sugary drinks, juices and home appliances that would add to the problems of general public. He said taxes on cement, steel and marble industries have also been increased that would hurt the construction industry and the poor people.He said the scope of sales tax on services has been expanded while income tax threshold has been reduced from 1.2 million to 0.6 million for salaried class and 0.4 million for non-salaried class that would put additional burden on these people.

He said government has made manifold increase inadvance tax on dealers, commission agents and arhatisfor issuance or renewal of license, which was unjustified and stressed that government should reconsider this increase.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Business Poor Budget Oil Man Chamber Market Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

3 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

3 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

3 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

3 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.