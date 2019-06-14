UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Shows Concerns Over Inflationary Tax Measures In Budget 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) shows concerns over inflationary tax measures in budget 2019-20

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has shown concerns over some taxation measures proposed in budget 2019-20 that would trigger new wave of inflation in the country and make the life of common man more miserable leading to further slump in business and economic activities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has shown concerns over some taxation measures proposed in budget 2019-20 that would trigger new wave of inflation in the country and make the life of common man more miserable leading to further slump in business and economic activities.Rafat Farid, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that government in its first annual budget has proposed higher taxes on many items being used by the common man including sugar, milk, soft drinks, garments, cooking oil, cement that would promote cost push inflation and put extra burden on the general public.

He said that goods like auto parts and accessories, biscuits, confectionery items, chocolates, toffees, candies, tiles and arms previously exposed to extra tax will now be subjected to sales tax at standard rate that would also give rise to more inflation.

ICCI Acting President said that no concrete measures have been proposed in the new budget to boost exports despite the fact that Pakistan badly needed to enhance exports for reducing current account deficit and threats to external sector of its economy.He said instead of facilitating exporters in the new budget, government has withdrawn zero rating for five export-oriented industries that would further hurt the exports.

He urged that government should take strong measures to protect the domestic industry as strengthening the domestic industry was necessary to promote industrial activities, investment and create new jobs for the youth.

