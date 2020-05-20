The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Intelligence Report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier) Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time OP-II Torm Astrid D.Mogas GAC 18/05/2020 09:55 ALONG SIDE (East Wharves): Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time 4 Mermaid Star L. Mill Scale CRYSTAL SEA 18/05/2020 13:20 5 Sibulk Tradition D. DAP BULK-SH 17/05/2020 22:30 10/11 John M Carras D. Cannola OC-Services 08/05/2020 12:40 13/14 Yan Dun Jiao 1 L.

Clinkers OC.Expess 18/05/2020 21:05 14/15 Oreo D. DAP BULK-SH 18/05/2020 22:00 16/17 Ulanga D. L. Cnt. GOLDEN 19/05/2020 15:05 ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T): Berth Vacant� ALONG SIDE(West Wharves): Berth Vacant ALONG SIDE(South Wharves): Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time SAPT-3 KMTC DubaiD. L. Cnt.U.M.A 19/05/2020 07:20 SAPT-4 Hong Kong Express D. L. Cnt. HAPAG LLYD19/05/2020 21:55 ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T): Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time26/27 Wan Hai 613 D. L. Cnt. RIAZEDA 18/05/2020 21:45