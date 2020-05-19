The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time

OP-II Torm Astrid D.Mogas GAC 18/05/2020 09:55

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time

1 Bow Triumph D. Chemical GAC 18/05/2020 00:45

4 Mermaid Star L. Mill Scale CRYSTAL SEA 18/05/2020 13:20

5 Sibulk Tradition D. DAP BULK-SH 17/05/2020 22:30

10/11 John M Carras D. Cannola OC-Services 08/05/2020 12:40

11/12 Crimson Queen D.

Phosphate WMA SHIPCARE14/05/2020 04:15

13/14 Yan Dun Jiao 1 L.Clinkers OC.Expess 18/05/2020 21:05

14/15 Oreo D. DAP BULK-SH 18/05/2020 22:00

16/17 Ocean Peace8 D. Steel AARASSH 14/05/2020 22:10

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant�

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant

ALONG SIDE(South Wharves):

Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time

SAPT-4 Csar Tyndall D. L. Cnt. HAPAG LLYD 18/05/2020 19:15

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time

26/27 Wan Hai 613 D. L. Cnt. RIAZEDA 18/05/2020 21:45