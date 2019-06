The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report 24 June 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Georgia M D. Molasses Alpine 24/06/19

OP-II Ginga Kite L. Ethanol Alpine 24/06/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Bw Neon D. Chemical Alpine 22/06/19

2 Palomar D. Jet. Oil Alpine 23/06/19

4 Team Samba D. Seeds Northsatr 22/06/19

5 Ilektra L. Talc Powder Swift-Sh. 20/06/19

10/11 Dato Fulmar D. Gen.Cargo Aarash-Sh. 21/06/19

14/15 Nasco Pearl L. Rice East Wind 11/06/19

15/16 Cl Tiffany D. Cannola OC-Services 21/06/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Kota Kamil D. L. Cnt. Aaras-Sh 24/06/19

ALONG SIDE(PDWCP):

SAPT-4 Hyundai Colombo D. L. Cnt. U.M.A 23/06/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 OOCL California D.

L. Cnt. OOCL Pak 22/06/19

28/29 MP The Belichick D. L. Cnt. OC-Sea Ship 23/06/19

29/30 MS Tiger D. L. Cnt. COSCO 23/06/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS)

ER Felixstowe COSCO 24/06/19 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

MoL Generosity OC-Network 27/06/19 Not Sched 1,100 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

Seamaxs Bridgeport COSCO 27/06/19 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

Beijing Bridge OC-Sea Ship. 29/06/19 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Zea Singgapore Delta 30/06/19 Not Sched 2,199 G.C Nil

OIL TANKER:

Celsius Miami Alpine 24/06/19 Not Sched 4,500 Chemical Nil

Nordic Basel Alpine 25/06/19 Not Sched 55,000 Mogas Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC OP-II 20/06/19 05:18 -

Northstar Interpid Oil Tanker Alpine -- 21/06/19 14:18 1

Maersk Progress Oil Tanker Alpine -- 22/06/19 10:36 -