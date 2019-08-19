UrduPoint.com
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report 19 August 2019

19th August 2019

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report 19 August 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 18/08/19

OP-II Ardomore Seavaliant D. SB Oil Alpine 18/08/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

4 Flc Fortune L. Clinkers OC-Services 18/08/19

10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19

12/13 Iron Lady V D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 22/07/19

14/15 Friedrich Schulte D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/08/19

15/16 Gravity D. Dap Pak Liner 18/07/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Ever Decent D. l. Cnt. Green Pak 17/08/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Xin Los Angeles COSCO 22/08/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kong Que Zuo COSCO 26/08/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

300 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 26/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Ping An Song COSCO 18/08/19 Not Sched 1,199 G.C Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Argonaftis 20/08/19 Not Sched Nil 34,170

Zhong Yu 89 Crystal Sea 21/08/19 Not Sched Nil 52,700

OIL TANKER:

Chemroad Echo Alpine 17/08/19 Not Sched 5,000 Base oil Nil

Nave Rigel Gac 23/08/19 Not Sched 49,779 Gasoline Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Kota Kamil Container Ships P-Delta -- 18/08/19 23:24 -

Kiran Europe Fertilizer WMA Shipcare -- 17/07/19 03:25 1

Ever Progress General Cargo Facilities -- 19/08/19 06:48 -

Torm Hellerup Oil Tanker GAC -- 16/08/19 17:45 2

Chembulk Yokohama Oil Tanker Alpine -- 16/08/19 19:42 -

Nordic Basel Oil Tanker Hussain Trader - 19/08/19 00:01 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No.11/12 To O/A.

2 Shifted from OP-II

