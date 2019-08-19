The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report 19 August 2019

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 18/08/19

OP-II Ardomore Seavaliant D. SB Oil Alpine 18/08/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

4 Flc Fortune L. Clinkers OC-Services 18/08/19

10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19

12/13 Iron Lady V D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 22/07/19

14/15 Friedrich Schulte D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 08/08/19

15/16 Gravity D. Dap Pak Liner 18/07/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Ever Decent D. l. Cnt. Green Pak 17/08/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Xin Los Angeles COSCO 22/08/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kong Que Zuo COSCO 26/08/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

300 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 26/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Ping An Song COSCO 18/08/19 Not Sched 1,199 G.C Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Argonaftis 20/08/19 Not Sched Nil 34,170

Zhong Yu 89 Crystal Sea 21/08/19 Not Sched Nil 52,700

OIL TANKER:

Chemroad Echo Alpine 17/08/19 Not Sched 5,000 Base oil Nil

Nave Rigel Gac 23/08/19 Not Sched 49,779 Gasoline Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Kota Kamil Container Ships P-Delta -- 18/08/19 23:24 -

Kiran Europe Fertilizer WMA Shipcare -- 17/07/19 03:25 1

Ever Progress General Cargo Facilities -- 19/08/19 06:48 -

Torm Hellerup Oil Tanker GAC -- 16/08/19 17:45 2

Chembulk Yokohama Oil Tanker Alpine -- 16/08/19 19:42 -

Nordic Basel Oil Tanker Hussain Trader - 19/08/19 00:01 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No.11/12 To O/A.

2 Shifted from OP-II