The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

(@FahadShabbir)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Sapsan D. Mogas GAC 24/08/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah D. chemical Wilhelmsen 26/08/19

2/3 Stolt Maple L. Ethanol East Wind 22/08/19

10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19

12/13 Marie Grace L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/08/19

14/15 Beaufort D. Steel M.R Traders 25/08/19

15/16 Gravity D. Dap Pak Liner 18/07/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Teo D. Seeds Northsatr 22/08/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

29/30 Diyala D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 26/08/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kong Que Zuo COSCO 26/08/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 26/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt.

600 Cnt.

Xin Hong Kong COSCO 28/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

CSCL Asia COSCO 29/08/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Ever Deluxe Green Pak 31/08/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 27/08/19 Not Sched 309 Units 330 Units

GENERAL CARGO:

Karine Danica PNSC 26/08/19 Not Sched 02 Cnt. Nil

Zea Tokyo Delta 29/08/19 Not Sched 152 MT Nil

LOADER:

Flia Joy Crystal Sea 26/08/19 Not Sched Nil 51,000 Clinkers/

Cement

OIL TANKER:

Sliver Caitriona GAC 25/08/19 Not Sched - - - -

Karachi PNSC 27/08/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Iron Baron V Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 21/08/19 08:15 1

Innovation Way General Cargo Wilhelmsen -- 24/08/19 14:10 -

Nave Rigel Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/08/19 05:24 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No.12/13 FM-2.