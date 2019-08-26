UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:20 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Sapsan D. Mogas GAC 24/08/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah D. chemical Wilhelmsen 26/08/19

2/3 Stolt Maple L. Ethanol East Wind 22/08/19

10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19

12/13 Marie Grace L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/08/19

14/15 Beaufort D. Steel M.R Traders 25/08/19

15/16 Gravity D. Dap Pak Liner 18/07/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Teo D. Seeds Northsatr 22/08/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

29/30 Diyala D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 26/08/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kong Que Zuo COSCO 26/08/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 26/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt.

600 Cnt.

Xin Hong Kong COSCO 28/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

CSCL Asia COSCO 29/08/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Ever Deluxe Green Pak 31/08/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 27/08/19 Not Sched 309 Units 330 Units

GENERAL CARGO:

Karine Danica PNSC 26/08/19 Not Sched 02 Cnt. Nil

Zea Tokyo Delta 29/08/19 Not Sched 152 MT Nil

LOADER:

Flia Joy Crystal Sea 26/08/19 Not Sched Nil 51,000 Clinkers/

Cement

OIL TANKER:

Sliver Caitriona GAC 25/08/19 Not Sched - - - -

Karachi PNSC 27/08/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Iron Baron V Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 21/08/19 08:15 1

Innovation Way General Cargo Wilhelmsen -- 24/08/19 14:10 -

Nave Rigel Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/08/19 05:24 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No.12/13 FM-2.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Hong Kong Tokyo Beaufort Gold From Asia Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Cargo Ship With 25 People On Board Goes Missing Of ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 229, ..

1 minute ago

Seven killed, 25 injured in IoK road accident

1 minute ago

HK police say violent protesters forced use of wat ..

1 minute ago

Pink Himalayan salt healthier than regular table s ..

5 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to organize Lok Baithak on 'Patiala Ghar ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.