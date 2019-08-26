The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Monday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Sapsan D. Mogas GAC 24/08/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Al Mahboobah D. chemical Wilhelmsen 26/08/19
2/3 Stolt Maple L. Ethanol East Wind 22/08/19
10/11 Navios Sagittarius D. Meal Bulk-Sh. 16/08/19
12/13 Marie Grace L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/08/19
14/15 Beaufort D. Steel M.R Traders 25/08/19
15/16 Gravity D. Dap Pak Liner 18/07/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Teo D. Seeds Northsatr 22/08/19
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
29/30 Diyala D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 26/08/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Kong Que Zuo COSCO 26/08/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 26/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt.
600 Cnt.
Xin Hong Kong COSCO 28/08/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
CSCL Asia COSCO 29/08/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Ever Deluxe Green Pak 31/08/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Szczecin Trader Golden 27/08/19 Not Sched 309 Units 330 Units
GENERAL CARGO:
Karine Danica PNSC 26/08/19 Not Sched 02 Cnt. Nil
Zea Tokyo Delta 29/08/19 Not Sched 152 MT Nil
LOADER:
Flia Joy Crystal Sea 26/08/19 Not Sched Nil 51,000 Clinkers/
Cement
OIL TANKER:
Sliver Caitriona GAC 25/08/19 Not Sched - - - -
Karachi PNSC 27/08/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Iron Baron V Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 21/08/19 08:15 1
Innovation Way General Cargo Wilhelmsen -- 24/08/19 14:10 -
Nave Rigel Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/08/19 05:24 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No.12/13 FM-2.