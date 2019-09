The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday

hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Sea Power D. Jet Oil Alpine 22/09/19

OP-II Chemtrans Arctic D. Mogas Alpine 22/09/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2 Palomar D. Jet Oil East Wind 22/09/19

10/11 GDF Suez North Sea D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/09/19

11/12 Santa Rita L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 22/09/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant.....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant.......

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Chemroad Quest D. Base Oil Alpine 23/09/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Beijing Bridge D. L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 22/09/19

28/29 Diyala D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 22/09/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Greenwhich Bridge OC-Network 23/09/19 Not Sched 1200 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Xin Yan Tai Cosco 23/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

Xin Mei Zhou Cosco 26/09/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 30/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nilam P-Delta 07/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han De Facilities 23/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C

FERTILIZER:

Alentejo Bulk-SH. 23/09/19 Not Sched 34,459 Nil

Josco Hangzhou Bulk-Sh. 25/09/19 Not Sched 47,611 Dap Nil

CLINKER:

Crown Vision OC- Services 23/09/19 Not Sched Nil 50,000

OIL TANKER:

Dong Ting Hu GAC 23/09/19 Not Sched 49,607 Mogas Nil

Lahore PNSC 23/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

Justice Victoria GAC 24/09/19 Not Sched 47,274 Mogas Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

No Ship is Off Port Today