The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:33 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Chemtrans Arctic D. Mogas Alpine 22/09/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
10/11 GDF Suez North Sea D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/09/19
11/12 Santa Rita L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 22/09/19
13/14 Ksl Xing Yang D. Steel M.R Traders 23/09/19
14/15 Crown Vision L. Clinkers OC-Services 23/09/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant.....
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Xin Yan Tai. D. L. Cnt. COSCO 23/09/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Chemroad Quest D. Base Oil Alpine 23/09/19
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant....
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Greenwhich Bridge OC-Network 24/09/19 Not Sched 1200 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Xin Mei Zhou Cosco 26/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.
Cape Male Cosco 29/09/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Karim P-Delta 30/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Nilam P-Delta 07/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.
300 Cnt.
Kota Cabar P-Delta 14/10/19 Not Sched 1800 Cnt. 1800 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Han De Facilities 24/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C
Le Li COSCO 27/09/19 Not Sched 1508 G.C Nil
FERTILIZER:
Josco Hangzhou Bulk-Sh. 25/09/19 Not Sched 47,611 Dap Nil
CLINKER:
Vinalines Brave OC- Services 25/09/19 Not Sched Nil 52,600
OIL TANKER:
Dong Ting Hu GAC 24/09/19 Not Sched 49,607 Mogas Nil
Justice Victoria GAC 24/09/19 Not Sched 47,274 Mogas Nil
Lahore PNSC 24/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
Navig8 Alabaster Alpine 24/09/19 Not Sched 3,000 Chemical Nil
Rainbow Island 88 Alpine 24/09/19 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Hniode Maru Clikers Cystal Sea -- 24/09/19 04:40 -
Alentejo Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 23/09/19 12:55 -
Palomar Oil Tanker East Wind -- 23/09/19 14:05 1
1 Shifted from B.No.2 O/A.