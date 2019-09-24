UrduPoint.com
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:33 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Chemtrans Arctic D. Mogas Alpine 22/09/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

10/11 GDF Suez North Sea D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/09/19

11/12 Santa Rita L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 22/09/19

13/14 Ksl Xing Yang D. Steel M.R Traders 23/09/19

14/15 Crown Vision L. Clinkers OC-Services 23/09/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant.....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Xin Yan Tai. D. L. Cnt. COSCO 23/09/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Chemroad Quest D. Base Oil Alpine 23/09/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Greenwhich Bridge OC-Network 24/09/19 Not Sched 1200 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Xin Mei Zhou Cosco 26/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

Cape Male Cosco 29/09/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 30/09/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nilam P-Delta 07/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

300 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 14/10/19 Not Sched 1800 Cnt. 1800 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han De Facilities 24/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C

Le Li COSCO 27/09/19 Not Sched 1508 G.C Nil

FERTILIZER:

Josco Hangzhou Bulk-Sh. 25/09/19 Not Sched 47,611 Dap Nil

CLINKER:

Vinalines Brave OC- Services 25/09/19 Not Sched Nil 52,600

OIL TANKER:

Dong Ting Hu GAC 24/09/19 Not Sched 49,607 Mogas Nil

Justice Victoria GAC 24/09/19 Not Sched 47,274 Mogas Nil

Lahore PNSC 24/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

Navig8 Alabaster Alpine 24/09/19 Not Sched 3,000 Chemical Nil

Rainbow Island 88 Alpine 24/09/19 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Hniode Maru Clikers Cystal Sea -- 24/09/19 04:40 -

Alentejo Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 23/09/19 12:55 -

Palomar Oil Tanker East Wind -- 23/09/19 14:05 1

1 Shifted from B.No.2 O/A.

