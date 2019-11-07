The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Hafnia Guangzhou D. Mogas GAC 05/11/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

5 Interlink Verity D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 31/10/19

10/11 Luzon L. Clinkers OC-Services 04/11/19

13/14 Olympus D.Pet. Coke Wilhelmsen 02/11/19

14/15 Szczecin Trader D. L.Cnt. Golden 06/11/19

16/17 African Macaw D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 01/11/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Greenwich Bridge D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 06/11/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Cma Cgm Mumbai D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak. 06/11/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant.....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Ym Bamboo D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 05/11/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Mol Grandeur OC-Network 07/11/19 Not Sched 950 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Ever Decent Green Pak 09/11/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Cape Male Cosco 11/11/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Kota Kaya P-Delta 11/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Wehr Schulau Golden 07/11/19 Not Sched 111 Cnt. Nil

GENERAL CARGO:

Emma Project-Sh 09/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo

FERTILIZER:

Baltic Leopard Bulk-Sh. 08/11/19 Not Sched 43,660 Dap Nil

Al Yasat II WMA Shipcare 10/11/19 Not Sched 55,000 Dap Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Argonaftis 06/11/19 Not Sched Nil 34,050

OIL TANKER:

Karachi PNSC 08/11/19 Not Sched 73000 Crude Oil Nil

Shalamar PNSC 08/11/19 Not Sched 73000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Altonia Container Ships Golden -- 05/11/19 14:42 -

Xin Mei Zhou Container Ships Cosco SAPT-4 06/11/19 09:12 -

Star Moncia Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 03/11/19 13:55 1

Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -

Al Mahboobah Oil Tanker Wilhelmsen 1 07/11/19 06:00 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 O/A.