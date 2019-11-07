UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:08 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Hafnia Guangzhou D. Mogas GAC 05/11/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

5 Interlink Verity D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 31/10/19

10/11 Luzon L. Clinkers OC-Services 04/11/19

13/14 Olympus D.Pet. Coke Wilhelmsen 02/11/19

14/15 Szczecin Trader D. L.Cnt. Golden 06/11/19

16/17 African Macaw D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 01/11/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Greenwich Bridge D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 06/11/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Cma Cgm Mumbai D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak. 06/11/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant.....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Ym Bamboo D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 05/11/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Mol Grandeur OC-Network 07/11/19 Not Sched 950 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Ever Decent Green Pak 09/11/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Cape Male Cosco 11/11/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Kota Kaya P-Delta 11/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.

1000 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Wehr Schulau Golden 07/11/19 Not Sched 111 Cnt. Nil

GENERAL CARGO:

Emma Project-Sh 09/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo

FERTILIZER:

Baltic Leopard Bulk-Sh. 08/11/19 Not Sched 43,660 Dap Nil

Al Yasat II WMA Shipcare 10/11/19 Not Sched 55,000 Dap Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Argonaftis 06/11/19 Not Sched Nil 34,050

OIL TANKER:

Karachi PNSC 08/11/19 Not Sched 73000 Crude Oil Nil

Shalamar PNSC 08/11/19 Not Sched 73000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Altonia Container Ships Golden -- 05/11/19 14:42 -

Xin Mei Zhou Container Ships Cosco SAPT-4 06/11/19 09:12 -

Star Moncia Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 03/11/19 13:55 1

Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -

Al Mahboobah Oil Tanker Wilhelmsen 1 07/11/19 06:00 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 O/A.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Oil Kaya Guangzhou Male Szczecin Gold From Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.39 a barrel ..

24 minutes ago

Effective measures afoot to provide healthcare fac ..

29 minutes ago

Encroachments removed from various parts at Kohat

29 minutes ago

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition figure

29 minutes ago

Aldar Investments US$500 million Sukuk listed on A ..

39 minutes ago

World Diabetes Day to be marked on Nov 14

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.