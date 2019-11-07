The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:08 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Hafnia Guangzhou D. Mogas GAC 05/11/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
5 Interlink Verity D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 31/10/19
10/11 Luzon L. Clinkers OC-Services 04/11/19
13/14 Olympus D.Pet. Coke Wilhelmsen 02/11/19
14/15 Szczecin Trader D. L.Cnt. Golden 06/11/19
16/17 African Macaw D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 01/11/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Greenwich Bridge D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 06/11/19
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Cma Cgm Mumbai D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak. 06/11/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant.....
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Ym Bamboo D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 05/11/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Mol Grandeur OC-Network 07/11/19 Not Sched 950 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Ever Decent Green Pak 09/11/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Cape Male Cosco 11/11/19 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Kota Kaya P-Delta 11/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.
1000 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.
Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Wehr Schulau Golden 07/11/19 Not Sched 111 Cnt. Nil
GENERAL CARGO:
Emma Project-Sh 09/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo
FERTILIZER:
Baltic Leopard Bulk-Sh. 08/11/19 Not Sched 43,660 Dap Nil
Al Yasat II WMA Shipcare 10/11/19 Not Sched 55,000 Dap Nil
CLINKER:
Grace Argonaftis 06/11/19 Not Sched Nil 34,050
OIL TANKER:
Karachi PNSC 08/11/19 Not Sched 73000 Crude Oil Nil
Shalamar PNSC 08/11/19 Not Sched 73000 Crude Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Altonia Container Ships Golden -- 05/11/19 14:42 -
Xin Mei Zhou Container Ships Cosco SAPT-4 06/11/19 09:12 -
Star Moncia Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 03/11/19 13:55 1
Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -
Al Mahboobah Oil Tanker Wilhelmsen 1 07/11/19 06:00 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 O/A.