The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

1 Shifted from B.No Op-2 To O/A.

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Ever DeluXe Green Pak 23/11/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (56%) Pakistanis support the governmen ..

Asian markets as investors remain buoyed by trade ..

Asad Umar to take oath as minister for planning, d ..

Govt to ear Rs10 billion in next few years through ..

Govt committed to provide basic necessities of lif ..

S.Korean Fishing Boat Catches Fire, Leaving 1 Pers ..