The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Dong Ting Hu D. Mogas Alpine 25/11/19

OP-II Vinalines Galaxy L. Naptha Alpine 22/11/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

5 Wikanda Naree L. Clinkers Universal 24/11/19

10/11 Gull Wing D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 26/11/19

11/12 Gh Dawn Run D. Soyabean OC-Services 25/11/19

13/14 Sam Lion L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/19

14/15 Asl Fortune L. Tal Powder Swift-Sh. 23/11/19

16/17 Jay D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 25/11/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Mayssan D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 25/11/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vanact...

ALONG SIDE (K.

I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kota Cabar P-Delta 27/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

COSCO Pacific COSCO 28/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Cscl Sydney COSCO 30/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Eastern Begonia Facilities 26/11/19 Not Sched 5,308 G.C Nil

Panthera J Aaras-Sh 26/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,466 Project

Cargo

FERTILIZER:

Gull Crystal GAC 29/11/19 Not Sched 49,720 Mogas Nil

Bristol Trader GAC 01/12/19 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Erlyne Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 18/11/19 00:12 -

Mykonos Seas Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 25/11/19 21:30 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No 10/11 O/A.