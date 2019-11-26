The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Dong Ting Hu D. Mogas Alpine 25/11/19
OP-II Vinalines Galaxy L. Naptha Alpine 22/11/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
5 Wikanda Naree L. Clinkers Universal 24/11/19
10/11 Gull Wing D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 26/11/19
11/12 Gh Dawn Run D. Soyabean OC-Services 25/11/19
13/14 Sam Lion L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/19
14/15 Asl Fortune L. Tal Powder Swift-Sh. 23/11/19
16/17 Jay D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 25/11/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Mayssan D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 25/11/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vanact...
ALONG SIDE (K.
I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Kota Cabar P-Delta 27/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.
COSCO Pacific COSCO 28/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Cscl Sydney COSCO 30/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Eastern Begonia Facilities 26/11/19 Not Sched 5,308 G.C Nil
Panthera J Aaras-Sh 26/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,466 Project
Cargo
FERTILIZER:
Gull Crystal GAC 29/11/19 Not Sched 49,720 Mogas Nil
Bristol Trader GAC 01/12/19 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Erlyne Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 18/11/19 00:12 -
Mykonos Seas Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 25/11/19 21:30 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No 10/11 O/A.