The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Dong Ting Hu D. Mogas Alpine 25/11/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
5 Wikanda Naree L. Clinkers Allied Logistics 24/11/19
10/11 Gull Wing D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 26/11/19
11/12 Gh Dawn Run D. Soyabean OC-Services 25/11/19
13/14 Sam Lion L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/19
14/15 Asl Fortune L. Tal Powder Swift-Sh. 23/11/19
16/17 Jay D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 25/11/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 26/11/19
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Wieland D. L. Cnt. Allied Logistics 26/11/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vanact...
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Oocl Chicago D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 26/11/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Kota Cabar P-Delta 27/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.
Mol Gateway OC-Network 27/11/19 Not Sched 1340 Cnt.
1000 Cnt.
Smile Lady Universal 27/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 400 Cnt.
COSCO Pacific COSCO 28/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Cscl Sydney COSCO 30/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Cosco Japan Cosco 04/12/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Eastern Begonia Facilities 27/11/19 Not Sched 5,308 G.C Nil
Panthera J Aaras-Sh 27/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,466 Project
Cargo
Sloman Dispatcher Project-Sh. 02/12/19 Not Sched 89 Project Cargo Nil
OIL TANKER:
Gull Crystal GAC 29/11/19 Not Sched 49,720 Mogas Nil
Quetta PNSC 29/11/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
Bristol Trader GAC 01/12/19 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Erlyne Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 18/11/19 00:12 -
Mykonos Seas Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 25/11/19 21:30 1
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No 10/11 O/A.