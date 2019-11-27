The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

(@imziishan)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Wednesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Dong Ting Hu D. Mogas Alpine 25/11/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

5 Wikanda Naree L. Clinkers Allied Logistics 24/11/19

10/11 Gull Wing D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 26/11/19

11/12 Gh Dawn Run D. Soyabean OC-Services 25/11/19

13/14 Sam Lion L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/11/19

14/15 Asl Fortune L. Tal Powder Swift-Sh. 23/11/19

16/17 Jay D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 25/11/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 26/11/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Wieland D. L. Cnt. Allied Logistics 26/11/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vanact...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Oocl Chicago D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 26/11/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kota Cabar P-Delta 27/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Mol Gateway OC-Network 27/11/19 Not Sched 1340 Cnt.

1000 Cnt.

Smile Lady Universal 27/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 400 Cnt.

COSCO Pacific COSCO 28/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Cscl Sydney COSCO 30/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Cosco Japan Cosco 04/12/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Eastern Begonia Facilities 27/11/19 Not Sched 5,308 G.C Nil

Panthera J Aaras-Sh 27/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,466 Project

Cargo

Sloman Dispatcher Project-Sh. 02/12/19 Not Sched 89 Project Cargo Nil

OIL TANKER:

Gull Crystal GAC 29/11/19 Not Sched 49,720 Mogas Nil

Quetta PNSC 29/11/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

Bristol Trader GAC 01/12/19 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Erlyne Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 18/11/19 00:12 -

Mykonos Seas Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 25/11/19 21:30 1

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No 10/11 O/A.