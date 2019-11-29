The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:00 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Friday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP II Sea King D.Jet Oil Alpine 28/11/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
2 Al Safa D.Jet Oil East Wind 27/11/19
5 Gull Wing D.Dap Bulk-Sh. 27/11/19
11/12 Gh Dawn Run D. Soyabean OC-Services 25/11/19
13/14 Wikanda Naree L. Clinkers Allied Logistic 27/11/19
14/15 Asl Fortune L. Talc Powder Swift-Sh. 23/11/19
16/17 Jay D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 25/11/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Mol Gateway D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 28/11/19
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Cosco Pacific D. L. Cnt. Cosco 29/11/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vanact...
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Kota Cabar D. L. Cnt. P-Delta 29/11/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Cscl Sydney Cosco 30/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.
300 Cnt.
Cosco Japan COSCO 04/12/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Xin Los Angeles Cosco 05/12/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Folegandros Cosco 10/12/19 Not Sched 2000 Cnt. 2000 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Panthera J Aaras-SH. 29/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,466 Project Cargo
BBC Diamond Project-SH 01/12/19 Not Sched Nil 729 Project Cargo
Sloman Dispatcher Project-SH. 02/12/19 Not Sched 89 Project Cargo Nil
Oceanic Wisdom Coastal 05/12/19 Not Sched 10,122 Steel Nil
Fertilizer:
Ipsea Colossus WMA Shipcare 03/12/19 Not Sched 51,346 R/Phosphate Nil
OIL TANKER:
Gull Crystal GAC 29/11/19 Not Sched 49,720 Mogas Nil
Lahore PNSC 29/11/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
Quetta PNSC 29/11/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
Bristol Trader GAC 02/12/19 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Mykonos Seas Clinker Bulk-Sh -- 25/11/19 21:30 1
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No 10/11 O/A.