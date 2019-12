The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Sti Express D. Mogas GAC 25/12/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2 As Olivia L. Ethanol East Wind 21/12/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 APL England D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Wind 25/12/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Cma Cgm Lamartine D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM Pak. 25/12/19

SAPT-4 Athenian D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 26/12/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Lady Mira L. Rice Transtrade 24/12/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Mol Globe OC-Network 26/12/19 Not Sched 1200 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 31/12/19 Not Sched 458 Cnt. 386 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Annamaria Noble-SH.

24/12/19 Not sched Nil 695 Defence

Zea Singapore Delta 27/12/19 Not Sched 794 G.C 751 G.C

VEHICLE:

Oregon Highway Maritime 26/12/19 Not Sched 145 Units Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Argonaftis 29/12/19 Not Sched Nil 34,380 Clinkers

OIL TANKER:

Sofia OC.World 28/12/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Cscl Africa Container Ships COSCO SAPT-4 25/12/19 14:18 -

Sti Express Oil Tanker GAC -- 12/12/19 00:45 -

Talara Oil Tanker GAC -- 17/12/19 02:06 -

Vinalines Glory Oil Tanker Alpine -- 20/12/19 13:35 1

Khairpur Oil Tanker Alpine -- 23/12/19 05:00 -

Flagship Violet Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/12/19 15:18 -

Karachi Oil Tanker PNSC -- 24/12/19 17:45 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from OP-II to O/A.