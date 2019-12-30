UrduPoint.com
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:54 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Sea King D. Jet Oil Alpine 30/12/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Welhelmsen 30/12/19

11/12 Medi Okinawa L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 27/12/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Seattle Sea D. L. Cnt. U.M.A 29/12/19

28/29 Diyala D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 29/12/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Mol Gateway OC-Network 02/01/20 Not Sched 1,166 Cnt. 1,000 Cnts.

Ever Deluxe Green Pak 04/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 31/12/19 Not Sched 458 Cnt. 386 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Da Zhi Cosco 05/01/20 Not Sched 1,945 G.c Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Argonaftis 29/12/19 Not Sched Nil 34,380 Clinkers

OIL TANKER:

Sofia Tradelink 30/12/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

Taihua Spirit Alpine 31/12/19 Not Sched 3,500 Chemical Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Khairpur Oil Tanker Alpine -- 23/12/19 05:00 -

Flagship Violet Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/12/19 15:18 -

Karachi Oil Tanker PNSC -- 24/12/19 17:45 -

Lahore Oil Tanker PNSC -- 29/12/19 12:00 -

