The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Sea King D. Jet Oil Alpine 30/12/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Welhelmsen 30/12/19
11/12 Medi Okinawa L. Clinkers Bulk-Sh. 27/12/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Seattle Sea D. L. Cnt. U.M.A 29/12/19
28/29 Diyala D. L. Cnt. X-Press Feeder 29/12/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Mol Gateway OC-Network 02/01/20 Not Sched 1,166 Cnt. 1,000 Cnts.
Ever Deluxe Green Pak 04/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.
900 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Polo Golden 31/12/19 Not Sched 458 Cnt. 386 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Da Zhi Cosco 05/01/20 Not Sched 1,945 G.c Nil
CLINKER:
Grace Argonaftis 29/12/19 Not Sched Nil 34,380 Clinkers
OIL TANKER:
Sofia Tradelink 30/12/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil
Taihua Spirit Alpine 31/12/19 Not Sched 3,500 Chemical Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Khairpur Oil Tanker Alpine -- 23/12/19 05:00 -
Flagship Violet Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/12/19 15:18 -
Karachi Oil Tanker PNSC -- 24/12/19 17:45 -