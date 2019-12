The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 31/12/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Al Mahboobah D. Chemical Welhelmsen 30/12/19

5 Grace L. Clinkers Argonaftis 30/12/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Berlin Express D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 30/12/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Wan Hai-611 D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 30/12/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Mol Gateway OC-Network 02/01/20 Not Sched 1,166 Cnt. 1,000 Cnts.

Ever Deluxe Green Pak 04/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Da Zhi Cosco 05/01/20 Not Sched 1,945 G.c Nil

CLINKER:

Ocean Cross Crystal Sea 01/01/20 Not Sched 1,945 G.C Nil

OIL TANKER:

Sofia Tradelink 31/12/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

Taihua Spirit Alpine 31/12/19 Not Sched 3,500 Chemical Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

OOCL California Container Ships OOCL Pak -- 30/12/19 07:00 -

Polo Container Ships Golden -- 31/12/19 06:12 -

Khairpur Oil Tanker Alpine -- 23/12/19 05:00 -

Flagship Violet Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/12/19 15:18 -

Lahore Oil Tanker PNSC -- 29/12/19 12:00 -