The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2 Pace Worth D. Chemical East Wind 27/01/20

11/12 Maa Saleha Begum L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/01/20

13/14 Apiradee Naree L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 25/01/20

14/15 Tomini Ability L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/01/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Kota Cabar D. L. Cnt. P-Delta 26/01/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SPT-3 Hyundai Vancouver D. L. Cnt. United Marine 24/01/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Bert Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Csl Sophie D. L. Cnt. OC-Sea 26/01/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kota Kaya P-Delta 27/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Folegandros COSCO 28/01/20 Not Sched 2000 Cnt.

2000 Cnt.

Greenwhich Bridge OC-Network 29/01/20 Not Sched 1500 Cnt 1500Cnt.

Mol Globe OC-Network 30/01/20 Not Sched 1255 Cnt 1000Cnt.

Xin Mei Zhou COSCO 30/01/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.1000 Cnt.

Ever Decent Green Pak 01/02/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Altonia Golden 29/01/20 Not Sched 267 Cnt. 350 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Zea Shanghai Delta 31/01/20 Not Sched 466 G.c Nil

OIL TANKER:

BW Lara GAC 29/01/20 Not Sched 57,525 Gasoline Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

SM Osprey Oil Tanker GAC -- 17/01/20 20:20 -

Karachi Oil Tanker PNSC -- 20/01/20 22:30 -

Clearocean Maria Oil Tanker Alpine -- 24/01/20 09:55 1

Gulf Petroleum Oil Tankker Alpine -- 26/01/20 06:48 -