The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2 Liana D. Jet Oil East Wind 22/02/20

11/12 Senanur Cebi D. Clinkrs Crystal Sea 20/02/20

13/14 Bao Grand L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/02/20

16/17 Es Mercury D. Talc Powder Swift-Sh. 23/02/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Botany Bay D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 24/02/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Berlin Express D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 24/02/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Dolphin II Ocean Sea 02/03/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

Kota Kaya P-Delta 02/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 09/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Liberty Peace Al Hamd 25/02/20 Not Sched Nil 01 Cnt.

VEHICLE:

Violet Ace Dynamic-Sh. 25/02/20 Not Sched 62 Units Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Ever Green 26/02/20 Not Sched Nil 34,400

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Khairpur Oil Tanker Alpine -- 17/02/20 12:30 -

BW Amazon Oil Tanker GAC -- 20/02/20 22:00 -

Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC -- 21/02/20 12:30 -

Sea King Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/02/20 01:06 -