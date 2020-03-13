UrduPoint.com
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Daytona D. Mogas GAC 13/03/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 MTM Hamburg L. Ethanol Alpine 10/03/20

11/12 Greco Libero L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 12/03/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Mol Gateway D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 12/03/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Cosco Kaohsiung D. L. Cnt. Cosco 13/03/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant..............................

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Oocl Chicago D. L. Cnt. OOCL PAK 10/03/20

28/29 Thorsky D. L. Cnt. Universal 12/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Decent Green PAK 14/03/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Manet Cosco 15/03/20 Not sched 600 cnt. 600 Cnt.

Ever Ursula Green PAK 16/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 16/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Folegandros Cosco 17/03/20 Not sched 2000 Cnt.

2000 Cnt.

Shiling Ocean Sea 21/03/20 Not sched 800 cnt. 900 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 30/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

CONTAINER GEARED:

Ubena Golden 15/03/20 Not Sched 379 Units 354 Units

GENERAL CARGO:

Roadrunner Bulke Golded 13/03/20 Not Sched 14, 777 Steel Nil

Marmuna Gulf Maritime 16/03/20 Not Sched Nil 30 Units

FERTILIZER:

Amber L WMA Shipcare 16/03/20 Not sched 42,960 Nil

Vtc Glory WMA Shipcare 18/03/20 Not Sched 22,500 A/S Nil

CLINKER:

Grace Ever Green 17/03/20 Not Sched Nil 34,400 Clinkers

OIL TANKER:

Maple Alpine 13/03/20 Not Sched 18,000 Palm Oil Nil

Songa Opal Alpine 13/03/20 Not Sched 6,500 Palm Oil Nil

Quetta PNSC 16/03/20 Not Sched 72,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Altonia Container Ships Golden 16/17 -- 13/03/20 05:30 -

Sea King Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/02/20 1:06 -

Hafnia Europe Oil Tanker Alpine -- 11/03/20 12:40 -

