The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Friday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Daytona D. Mogas GAC 13/03/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 MTM Hamburg L. Ethanol Alpine 10/03/20
11/12 Greco Libero L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 12/03/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Mol Gateway D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 12/03/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Cosco Kaohsiung D. L. Cnt. Cosco 13/03/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant..............................
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Oocl Chicago D. L. Cnt. OOCL PAK 10/03/20
28/29 Thorsky D. L. Cnt. Universal 12/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ever Decent Green PAK 14/03/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Manet Cosco 15/03/20 Not sched 600 cnt. 600 Cnt.
Ever Ursula Green PAK 16/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Kota Karim P-Delta 16/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Folegandros Cosco 17/03/20 Not sched 2000 Cnt.
2000 Cnt.
Shiling Ocean Sea 21/03/20 Not sched 800 cnt. 900 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 30/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
CONTAINER GEARED:
Ubena Golden 15/03/20 Not Sched 379 Units 354 Units
GENERAL CARGO:
Roadrunner Bulke Golded 13/03/20 Not Sched 14, 777 Steel Nil
Marmuna Gulf Maritime 16/03/20 Not Sched Nil 30 Units
FERTILIZER:
Amber L WMA Shipcare 16/03/20 Not sched 42,960 Nil
Vtc Glory WMA Shipcare 18/03/20 Not Sched 22,500 A/S Nil
CLINKER:
Grace Ever Green 17/03/20 Not Sched Nil 34,400 Clinkers
OIL TANKER:
Maple Alpine 13/03/20 Not Sched 18,000 Palm Oil Nil
Songa Opal Alpine 13/03/20 Not Sched 6,500 Palm Oil Nil
Quetta PNSC 16/03/20 Not Sched 72,000 Crude Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Altonia Container Ships Golden 16/17 -- 13/03/20 05:30 -
Sea King Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/02/20 1:06 -