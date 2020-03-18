The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

UrduPoint.com
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Quetta D.Crude Oil PNSC 16/03/20

OP-II Hafnia Europe D. Mogas Alpine 17/03/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Sc Taipei D. Chemical Alpine 15/03/20

14/15 Grace L. Clinkers Green PAK 17/03/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Ever Ursula D. L. Cnt. Green PAK 18/03/20

8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 16/03/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 CMA CGM Media D. L.Cnt. CMA CGM PAK. 18/03/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Oriental Marguerite D. Base Oil East Wind 17/03/20

25 NACC Poros L. Cement Sea Trade-SH. 17/03/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant.........................

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Smile lady Universal 18/03/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt.

Utrillo Universal 18/03/20 Not sched 350 Cnt. 350 Cnt.

Shiling Ocean Sea 21/03/20 Not sched 800 cnt. 900 Cnt.

Telemann Universal 21/03/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt. 250 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 30/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Marmuna Gulf Maritime 18/03/20 Not Sched Nil 30 Units

Roadrunner Bulker Golden 18/03/20 Not Sched 14,777 Steel Nil

FERTILIZER:

Vtc Glory WMA Shipcare 18/03/20 Not Sched 22,500 A/S Nil

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Al Yasat II WMA Shipcare 22/03/20 Not sched 51,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Amber L Bulk Ships WMA Shipcare 13/14 -- 17/03/20 08:45 -

Sea King Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/02/20 1:06 -

Liana Oil Taner East Wind -- 14/03/20 13:00 -

Chemtrans Adriatic Oil Tanker Alpine -- 16/03/20 22:40 -

Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC -- 17/03/20 15:15 -

