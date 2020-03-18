The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Wednesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Quetta D.Crude Oil PNSC 16/03/20
OP-II Hafnia Europe D. Mogas Alpine 17/03/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Sc Taipei D. Chemical Alpine 15/03/20
14/15 Grace L. Clinkers Green PAK 17/03/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Ever Ursula D. L. Cnt. Green PAK 18/03/20
8/9 Coral Star D. L. Cnt. East Wind 16/03/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 CMA CGM Media D. L.Cnt. CMA CGM PAK. 18/03/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Oriental Marguerite D. Base Oil East Wind 17/03/20
25 NACC Poros L. Cement Sea Trade-SH. 17/03/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant.........................
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Smile lady Universal 18/03/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt.
250 Cnt.
Utrillo Universal 18/03/20 Not sched 350 Cnt. 350 Cnt.
Shiling Ocean Sea 21/03/20 Not sched 800 cnt. 900 Cnt.
Telemann Universal 21/03/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt. 250 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 30/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Marmuna Gulf Maritime 18/03/20 Not Sched Nil 30 Units
Roadrunner Bulker Golden 18/03/20 Not Sched 14,777 Steel Nil
FERTILIZER:
Vtc Glory WMA Shipcare 18/03/20 Not Sched 22,500 A/S Nil
ROCK/PHOSPHATE:
Al Yasat II WMA Shipcare 22/03/20 Not sched 51,000 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Amber L Bulk Ships WMA Shipcare 13/14 -- 17/03/20 08:45 -
Sea King Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/02/20 1:06 -
Liana Oil Taner East Wind -- 14/03/20 13:00 -
Chemtrans Adriatic Oil Tanker Alpine -- 16/03/20 22:40 -