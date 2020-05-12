The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:55 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Kong Que Zuo D.Mogas Alpine 10/05/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
10/11 Jhon M Carras D. Cannola OC-Services 08/05/20
13/14 Bulk Newport D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 01/05/20
14/15 Huarong 5 D. Gen. Cargo Aaras-Sh. 10/05/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Wah Hai-611 D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 05/05/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Northern Dedication D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 10/05/20
29/30 Manet D. L. Cnt. Cosco 10/05/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Cosco Rotterdam Cosco 12/05/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.
1000 Cnt.
Mol Globe OC-Network 14/05/20 Not Sched 750 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Karim P-Delta 24/05/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Ubena Golden 13/05/20 Not Sched 627 Cnt. 655 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Yong Sheng Cosco 13/05/20 Not Sched 5,122 Defence Nil
Ocean Peace 8 Aaras-Sh. 14/05/20 Not Sched 9,500 Store Steel Nil
Ru Yi Song Crystal Sea 14/05/20 Not Sched Nil 14,500 Mill Scale
ROCK/PHOSPHATE:
Crimson Queen WMA Shipcare 13/05/20 Not Sched 53,000 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Bw Eagle Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/04/20 21:30 -
Oriental Jasmine Oil Tanker East Wind -- 10/05/20 07:42 -