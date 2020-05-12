The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

(@FahadShabbir)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Kong Que Zuo D.Mogas Alpine 10/05/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

10/11 Jhon M Carras D. Cannola OC-Services 08/05/20

13/14 Bulk Newport D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 01/05/20

14/15 Huarong 5 D. Gen. Cargo Aaras-Sh. 10/05/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Wah Hai-611 D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 05/05/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Northern Dedication D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 10/05/20

29/30 Manet D. L. Cnt. Cosco 10/05/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Cosco Rotterdam Cosco 12/05/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.

Mol Globe OC-Network 14/05/20 Not Sched 750 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 24/05/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Ubena Golden 13/05/20 Not Sched 627 Cnt. 655 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Yong Sheng Cosco 13/05/20 Not Sched 5,122 Defence Nil

Ocean Peace 8 Aaras-Sh. 14/05/20 Not Sched 9,500 Store Steel Nil

Ru Yi Song Crystal Sea 14/05/20 Not Sched Nil 14,500 Mill Scale

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Crimson Queen WMA Shipcare 13/05/20 Not Sched 53,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Bw Eagle Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/04/20 21:30 -

Oriental Jasmine Oil Tanker East Wind -- 10/05/20 07:42 -