The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Kong Que Zuo D.Mogas Alpine 10/05/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

10/11 Jhon M Carras D. Cannola OC-Services 08/05/20

13/14 Bulk Newport D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 01/05/20

14/15 Huarong 5 D. Gen. Cargo Aaras-Sh. 10/05/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Wah Hai-611 D. L. Cnt. Riazeda 05/05/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Northern Dedication D. L. Cnt. Hapag Llyd 10/05/20

29/30 Manet D. L. Cnt. Cosco 10/05/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Cosco Rotterdam Cosco 12/05/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.

1000 Cnt.

Mol Globe OC-Network 14/05/20 Not Sched 750 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 24/05/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Ubena Golden 13/05/20 Not Sched 627 Cnt. 655 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Yong Sheng Cosco 13/05/20 Not Sched 5,122 Defence Nil

Ocean Peace 8 Aaras-Sh. 14/05/20 Not Sched 9,500 Store Steel Nil

Ru Yi Song Crystal Sea 14/05/20 Not Sched Nil 14,500 Mill Scale

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Crimson Queen WMA Shipcare 13/05/20 Not Sched 53,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Bw Eagle Oil Tanker GAC -- 23/04/20 21:30 -

Oriental Jasmine Oil Tanker East Wind -- 10/05/20 07:42 -

