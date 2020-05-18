UrduPoint.com
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Mon 18th May 2020

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time

OP-II Karachi D.Crude oil PNSC 16/05/2020 08:10

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time

1 Bow Triumph D. Chemical GAC 18/05/2020 00:45

5 Sibulk Tradition D. DAP BULK-SH 17/05/2020 22:30

10/11 John M Carras D. Cannola OC-Services 08/05/2020 12:40

11/12 Crimson Queen D.

Phosphate WMA SHIPCARE 14/05/2020 04:15

13/14 Ubena D. L. Cnt. GOLDEN 14/05/2020 17:55

14/15 Huarong 5 D. Gen Cargo AARAS-SH 10/05/2020 14:40

16/17 Ocean Peace8 D. Steel AARASSH 14/05/2020 22:10

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant�

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant

ALONG SIDE(South Wharves):

Berth vacant

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time

28/29 Diyala D.L.Cnt. X-PRESS FEEDER 17/05/2020 16:10

